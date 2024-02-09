Skip to Content
Allan Hancock College hosts first annual transfer summit

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Allan Hancock College is helping students in Santa Maria continue their education.

Allan Hancock College hosted its first annual transfer summit at the Santa Maria Campus.

The first time event helps students with financial aid, scholarships, and university applications.

Hancock staff say this school is a place to kick off your educational goals.

The event was free some schools that visited were Cal Poly SLO, UCSB, and Channel Islands.

