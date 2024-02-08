Thailand says deliveries of humanitarian aid to war-wracked Myanmar are expected to start soon

MAE SOT, Thailand (AP) — Thailand’s foreign minister says it expects to open up a humanitarian corridor in about a month to deliver aid to suffering civilians in war-torn Myanmar. The plan is relatively small in scale and initially would reach just a tiny proportion of the 2.6 million civilians the U.N. estimates are displaced throughout Myanmar. Myanmar is wracked by a nationwide armed conflict that began after the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 and suppressed widespread nonviolent protests that sought a return to democratic rule.

By JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI and JERRY HARMER Associated Press

