Search expected at charred home after shootout and fire left 2 officers hurt and 6 people missing

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are expected to search the charred remains of a suburban Philadelphia home, a day after a shootout and fire that left two police officers wounded and at least six people unaccounted for. Officials in Delaware County say officers were called to the house in East Lansdowne on Wednesday afternoon on a report that a child had been wounded by gunfire. One officer was shot in the arm, another in the leg. District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer says both are expected to fully recover. Intense flames were seen consuming the three-story home, which was largely gutted. Stollsteimer says six to eight people may have been inside, but authorities wouldn’t be able to search until Thursday.

By RON TODT and MATT ROURKE Associated Press

