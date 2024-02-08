Former SBCC star Mitch Wishnowsky gets another crack at Super Bowl title

LAS VEGAS, Nevada. - From Santa Barbara City College to the Super Bowl, again!

San Francisco 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky is back on the NFL's biggest stage as the team will seek revenge over Kansas City in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

Back in 2020 the 49ers lost to KC in Super Bowl LIV 31-20.

Wishnowsky was a rookie punter back then, now he is a five-year veteran.

"I think really the difference from now to then is probably just more relaxed with it I guess, more myself on the field," said Wishnowsky at the 49ers team hotel.

In an interview with NewsChannel Sports Director Mike Klan, Wishnowsky said of the 2020 loss, "You have all of these expectations and its sort of a sad end to the season so hopefully it will be a little different this year."

In 2014 Wishnowsky came to Santa Barbara City College from Australia and he played organized football for the first time.

He was a quick study as he was an All-State punter in his one and only season with the Vaqueros.

SBCC head coach Craig Moropoulos remembers the first time he was on the same field as Wishnowsky.

"I heard him punt before I saw him punt" began Moropoulos who was facing the other way at the time. "It was a boom and it was just a sound and I said that is a punter right there."

Wishnowsky was the first SBCC player to ever make the big game back in 2020 and he is now trying to be the first Vaqueros alum to hoist a Super Bowl trophy.