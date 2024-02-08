Charles retreats to Sandringham, an estate with brisk winds and splendid isolation

LONDON (AP) — Upon receiving his first treatment for cancer, Britain’s King Charles III retreated to Sandringham House, a private estate. That’s where the monarch has long taken refuge while walking and shooting along the windswept North Sea coast of eastern England. Sandringham, the private home of the last six British monarchs, sits amid parkland, gardens and working farms about 110 miles (180 kilometers) north of London. Sandringham has a special place in the hearts of the royal family, but the king has likely gone there for a very sensible reason. He needs to isolate while he recuperates from treatment for cancer.

