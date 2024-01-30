Skip to Content
Aperitivo restaurant and wine bar claims honored spot in nationwide Yelp listing

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Tucked away in a small, cozy spot off State Street in downtown Santa Barbara, the Aperitivo wine bar and restaurant at 7 W. Haley St. is not hidden from those who are giving it glowing reviews.

Aperitivo just came in 17th in a nationwide ranking on the Yelp Top 100 restaurants of 2024.

It had a perfect five-star rating. It's also the only Santa Barbara County restaurant on the list.

Yelp reviewers rave about its rotating daily menu featuring weekly pasta specials, bruschetta, desserts and of course the wine selection.

The team behind the creations are Andrea Giradello the Sommelier/Owner and Brian Dodero the Executive Chef/Owner. They met in a previous job with the Four Seasons Coral Casino in Montecito and collaborated on their dream to open their own restaurant.

