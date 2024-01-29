Kishida says he’s determined to break Japan’s ruling party from its practice of money politics

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stressed he was determined to make a clear break from money politics as he renewed an apology for the latest major corruption scandal in the governing party, which has eclipsed his key policies such as strengthening the military and Japan’s alliance with the United States. Kishida said he must admit that factions in the Liberal Democratic Party seemed to work for money and favors rather than policy, and he promised to lead reforms. However, he gave no further explanation about the scandal or how the money was spent. Public support for Kishida’s administration has dropped, and while his leadership tenure may be shortened, the LDP is most likely stay in power because the opposition is fractured.

