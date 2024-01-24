West Virginia GOP majority pushes contentious bills arming teachers, restricting bathrooms, books

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Republican-dominated Legislature is pushing forward a slate of contentious bills. The bills would arm teachers, allow people to sue libraries over books that offend them and restrict where transgender kids can use the bathroom at school. Conservatives described the efforts as ways to make children safer. The legislation comes as GOP-led state Legislatures across the country are embracing bills expanding gun rights and restricting LGBTQ+ rights. The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia opposes all three bills. The state’s only LGBTQ+ advocacy organization has decried the bathroom and book proposals.

