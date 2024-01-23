Trial starts in Amsterdam for 9 suspects in the 2021 slaying of a Dutch investigative journalist

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Suspects accused of involvement in the fatal 2021 shooting in Amsterdam of prominent Dutch investigative reporter Peter R. de Vries have repeatedly refused to answer questions from judges and lawyers as their trial opened. The nine suspects who went on trial Tuesday are accused of gunning down De Vries in broad daylight. He died nine days later of his injuries. The slaying of a popular reporter sent shock waves through the Netherlands and triggered an outpouring of grief. De Vries had been an adviser and confidant for a protected witness in the trial of the alleged leader and other members of a crime gang that police described as an “oiled killing machine.”

