Man gets 65 years in prison for Des Moines school shooting that killed 2 students

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has sentenced an Iowa man to 65 years in prison for killing two students at a Des Moines alternative school and injuring the program’s founder. A judge on Thursday sentenced 19-year-old Preston Walls to consecutive terms. A jury convicted Walls in September of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and assault causing serious injury. Walls acknowledged killing Rashad Carr and Gionni Dameron on Jan. 23, 2023, at the Starts Right Here alternative school in Des Moines. Walls said he feared for his life after earlier encounters with Carr and Dameron. The school’s founder, Will Keeps, also was shot but survived. He quickly reopened the program.

