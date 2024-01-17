Israel’s president and the OpenAI CEO will take part in Davos on Day 3 of the World Economic Forum
By JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Israel’s president and the head of ChatGPT company OpenAI will take part at the World Economic Forum. Thursday is the third day of the annual gathering of elites that takes up everything from conflict to computers to climate in the Swiss snows. Israeli President Isaac Herzog could seek to return focus on the plight of Israeli hostages held by the militant group Hamas since its deadly Oct. 7 raid in Israel. Much of the world’s attention has been on rising casualty counts in Gaza as Israeli forces lead a blistering military campaign aimed to quash the armed militants.