Funeral set for Melania Trump’s mother at church near Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Funeral services for former first lady Melania Trump’s mother are scheduled for a Florida church not far from the family’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Private services for Amalija Knavs are scheduled for Thursday at The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea. That’s the congregation former President Donald Trump sometimes attends and where he and his wife were married in 2005. Knavs died Jan. 9 in Miami after an undisclosed illness. During the Trump presidency, the first lady’s mother lived in New York along with her father, Viktor Knavs, and occasionally appeared at the White House. The Knavs immigrated from Slovenia more than 20 years ago and became U.S. citizens in 2018 during the Trump presidency.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.