Pope’s approval of gay blessings could have impact where rights are restricted, LGBTQ+ advocates say

NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’ authorization for Catholic priests to offer blessings to same-sex couples is in many ways a recognition of what has been going on in some European parishes for years. But LGBTQ+ advocates say Francis’ decision to officially spell out his approval could send a message of tolerance to places where gay rights are more restricted. From Uganda to the United States, laws that discriminate against LGBTQ+ people or even criminalize homosexuality have increased in recent years. That has left entire communities feeling under attack.

