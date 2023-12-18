UW-Madison launches program to cover Indigenous students’ full costs, including tuition and housing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is launching a new program to cover Indigenous students’ full costs, including tuition, fees and housing. Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin announced Monday that the Wisconsin Tribal Educational Promise program will begin covering Indigenous students’ costs in the fall 2024 semester at the state university system’s flagship campus. The announcement comes less than a week after UW regents reached a contentious deal with Republican legislators to limit diversity positions in exchange for money to cover employee raises and construction projects. Regents insisted the deal would not slow inclusion efforts. Mnookin said Monday that the Indigenous aid program illustrates UW-Madison’s commitment to diversity.

