Woman arrested after driving her vehicle through a religious group on a sidewalk, Montana police say

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Police in Montana say a woman has been arrested after driving her vehicle several times at or through a religious group demonstrating on a sidewalk. One man was injured. Police said Sunday that the group is called Israelis for Christ. Its members were holding signs and speaking through an amplifier at the time. Police say the 55-year-old woman was pulled over on Saturday a few hours after the episode. She was taken to jail on charges of felony assault with a weapon, felony criminal mischief and driving under the influence. It’s not known if she has a lawyer yet. Police say they don’t yet have a motive.

