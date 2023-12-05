Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 a cinch as hottest year

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The European climate agency calculates that for the sixth month in a row, Earth set a new monthly record for heat, and also added the hottest autumn to the litany of record-breaking heat this year. And with only one month left for the year, 2023 is on the way to smashing the record for hottest year. Wednesday’s calculations by the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Climate Change Service found that November was nearly a third of a degree Celsius (0.57 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter than the previous November record. November was 1.75 degrees Celsius (3.15 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than pre-industrial times.

