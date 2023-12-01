Families arrive from the West Bank to care for the 3 college students shot in Vermont
By LISA RATHKE
Associated Press
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Nearly a week after three college students of Palestinian descent were shot and seriously wounded while taking an evening walk, relatives of two of the victims have arrived in Vermont from the war-torn West Bank to care for their loved ones. An uncle of one of the victims says it never occurred to him that his nephew would have been the victim of this kind of violence. The suspected gunman was arrested Sunday at his Burlington apartment and has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder. He is currently being held without bail. Authorities are investigating the shooting as a possible a hate crime.