Kenya raises alarm as flooding death toll rises to 76, with thousands marooned by worsening rains

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s government is urging people living in flood-prone areas to relocate to higher ground as heavy rains and flash floods continued to wreak havoc across East Africa. At least 76 people have died and 40,000 displaced from their homes since the rains began pounding the country in October. President William Ruto convened an emergency cabinet meeting on Monday and said 38 of Kenya’s 47 counties had been affected by floods and mudslides made worse by the El Niño phenomenon. The worst affected areas are the coastal cities of Mombasa and Malindi and the northern Kenya region which borders Somalia, also hit hard by flooding.

By EMMANUEL IGUNZA and BRIAN INGANGA Associated Press

