Iran adds sophisticated warship to Caspian fleet
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state media says the country’s navy has added a destroyer to its Caspian Sea fleet capable of launching cruise missiles. A Monday report by the state-owned IRNA news agency said the 1,400-ton Deilaman destroyer, named for a town in the north of Iran, is able to launch torpedoes while traveling at 30 knots. Deilaman can detect more than 100 targets, including vessels, drones, helicopters, submarines and aircraft, simultaneously, the report said. This is the sixth warship Iran has commissioned in the Caspian Sea, the largest inland body of water in the world, shared by Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Iran.