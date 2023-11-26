Final trial over Elijah McClain’s death in suburban Denver spotlights paramedics’ role

DENVER (AP) — The third and final trial over the 2019 death of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver after he was stopped by police is set to start. Monday’s court case involves homicide and manslaughter charges against two Denver-area paramedics. Experts say the prosecution enters largely uncharted legal territory by levying criminal charges against medical first responders. Both paramedics have pleaded not guilty. Defense attorneys say they plan to blame police for McClain’s death. The trial is expected to last most of December. One police officer was convicted in McClain’s death earlier this fall and two others were acquitted.

By COLLEEN SLEVIN and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

