King Charles welcomes South Korea’s president with state banquet, mingles with K-pop band Blackpink

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife at a glittering banquet at Buckingham Palace, as Britain rolled out the red carpet for a formal state visit aimed at strengthening trade and defense ties between the two countries. The king and Queen Camilla hosted Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee at a white tie and tiara banquet, where Charles paid tribute to South Korea’s political and economic advances and celebrated its culture. The monarch even singled out for praise the K-pop girl group Blackpink, whose members were among the guests in the grand ballroom. Earlier Tuesday, Charles and Camilla greeted Yoon and his wife at a military parade ground in central London.

By JILL LAWLESS and SYLVIA HUI Associated Press

