Two have died in a Utah mountain plane crash and a third who was injured got flown out by helicopter

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Two people were killed and a third injured when a small plane crashed in the mountains south of Salt Lake City. Utah County Sheriff’s officials say the two apparently died on impact and the third was walking around when rescuers arrived. The plane went down around midday Tuesday for unknown reasons in a rugged, treed area 45 miles south of Salt Lake City. Rescuers hauled the injured person out on a litter and flew them to a hospital. The type of plane and victims’ identities weren’t immediately released.

