Escaped murderer charged with burglary and theft while on the run for 2 weeks

A convicted murderer who escaped from a southeastern Pennsylvania prison earlier this year and eluded a massive two-week search is now facing new charges in connection with alleged crimes committed while he was on the run. Authorities allege that 34-year-old Danilo Cavalcante stole a transit van and burglarized homes in Pennsbury and South Coventry townships, stealing a rifle and ammunition, clothing, a sleeping bag and other items. Cavalcante escaped Aug 31 from Chester County prison and was recaptured Sept. 13. The charges filed Monday include felony burglary, criminal trespass, theft and possession of a firearm as well as misdemeanor counts. The county public defender’s office declined immediate comment.

