Former top prosecutor for Baltimore declines to testify at her perjury trial

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A former top prosecutor for the city of Baltimore has declined to testify at her federal trial on charges that she lied to improperly access retirement funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. Former state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby’s attorneys rested their case on Wednesday. Jurors are expected to hear closing arguments after a lunch break. Prosecutors say Mosby lied about the finances of a side business to improperly access retirement funds. Mosby’s attorneys say she legally obtained and spent the money on two Florida homes. Mosby gained a national profile for prosecuting Baltimore police officers after Freddie Gray, a Black man, died in police custody in 2015.

