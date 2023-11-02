Nebraska pipeline opponent, Indonesian environmentalist receive Climate Breakthrough awards

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A key figure in thwarting planned oil and carbon-capture pipelines in the U.S. Midwest and an Indonesian environmentalist devoted to protecting forests have been named recipients of this year’s Climate Breakthrough awards. The prizes are named after a nonprofit, San Francisco-based climate-action organization. Jane Kleeb is chairwoman of the Nebraska Democratic Party and the founder of Bold Nebraska, which was key to blocking plans for the Keystone XL oil pipeline and carbon dioxide-capturing pipelines in the Midwest. Gita Syahrani has worked to conserve millions of acres of forest and peatlands in Indonesia. Each will receive $3 million grants to further their environmental causes, as well as separate financial backing to pay for fundraising, legal support and other efforts.

