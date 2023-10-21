Pakistan’s thrice-elected, self-exiled former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returns home ahead of vote

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s thrice-elected former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is returning home on a special flight from Dubai. His return on Saturday will end four years of self-imposed exile in London. He is coming back to win the support of voters ahead of parliamentary elections due in January. Sharif arrived in Dubai on Friday from Saudi Arabia, after traveling there last week from London. He will address a homecoming rally in the eastern city of Lahore. In Dubai, Sharif told reporters: “Today I am going to Pakistan after four years and I am feeling very happy with the grace of Allah.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.