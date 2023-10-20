Biden says Hamas attacked Israel in part to stop a historic agreement with Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he thinks Hamas was motivated to attack Israel in part by a desire to stop that country from normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia. He made the comment at a fundraiser Friday night. He told donors that Hamas knew he was “about to sit down with the Saudis” when they decided to attack. Israel and Saudi Arabia had been steadily inching closer to normalization. Biden was working to help bring the two countries together, announcing plans in September at the Group of 20 summit in India to partner on a shipping corridor.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.