Palestinian medics in Gaza struggle to save lives under Israeli siege and bombardment
By ISABEL DEBRE and WAFAA SHURAFA
Associated Press
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s health ministry says that an estimated 1,200 people are still trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings awaiting rescue, or recovery. That unreported toll shines light on the struggles of rescue teams in besieged Gaza to save lives, while cut off from the internet and mobile networks, running out of fuel and exposed to unceasing airstrikes. Israel imposed a siege on Gaza last week, severing the crowded strip’s access to water, power and fuel. Health authorities have warned that without humanitarian aid, hospitals and emergency services will soon break down. Early Monday Israeli warplanes bombed the headquarters of the Palestinian Civil Defense, which provides emergency service, in Gaza City, killing seven paramedics.