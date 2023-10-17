More US ships head toward Israel and 2,000 troops are on heightened alert. A look at US assistance

WASHINGTON (AP) — Within hours of the horrific attack by Hamas, the U.S. began moving warships and aircraft to the region to be ready to provide Israel with whatever it needed to respond. On Tuesday, more ships and forces were heading toward Israel. Five shipments of U.S. weapons and equipment have arrived in Israel and the Pentagon has ordered another 2,000 troops to be prepared to deploy to the region if necessary. The buildup reflects U.S. concerns that the deadly fighting between Hamas and Israel could escalate into a more dangerous regional conflict. The key mission is to establish a visible presence that will deter Hezbollah, Iran or others from taking advantage of the situation.

By TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.