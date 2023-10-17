Man faces misdemeanor for twice bringing guns to Wisconsin state Capitol, asking to see governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man who brought a loaded handgun into the Wisconsin Capitol, demanding to see Gov. Tony Evers, and returned hours later with an assault rifle after posting bail has been charged with a misdemeanor. Forty-three-year-old Joshua Pleasnick of Madison was charged Monday in Dane County with carrying a firearm in a public building. He was arrested Oct. 4 for illegally openly carrying a weapon after he entered the Capitol, approached the governor’s office and asked to speak to Evers. After posting bail, Pleasnick returned outside the Capitol that night with an AK-style semi-automatic rifle and was taken into custody after again demanding to see Evers.

