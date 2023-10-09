Heavy flooding in southern Myanmar displaces more than 10,000 people

BANGKOK (AP) — Flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rains in Myanmar’s southern areas has displaced more than 10,000 people and disrupted traffic on the rail lines that connect the country’s biggest cities. A senior official at the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement says constant rainfall in the Bago region that began last week has caused flooding in the low-lying areas of its capital, Bago township. Witnesses said the floodwaters stood as much as 8 feet deep. Myanmar’s Meteorological Department says rain or thundershowers was forecast for across the country until Monday evening.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.