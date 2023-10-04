Prosecutors accuse rapper YNW Melly of witness tampering as his murder retrial looms

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida prosecutors have charged rapper YNW Melly with witness tampering i of his retrial on double murder charges. Broward County prosecutors say in documents released Wednesday that the rapper used fellow members of the Blood street gang to ensure a key witness did not testify against him at his first trial. His retrial on charges he murdered two friends in 2018 is set to begin with jury selection next week. The earlier trial ended with a hung jury. His attorneys want the charges dismissed after they say prosecutors didn’t disclose that a member of their office accused the lead detective of lying in a related case.

