VENTURA, Calif.— The countdown to Halloween begins with Ventura’s Seaside Oddities Expo.

Shoppers can browse through an eclectic array of the odd, the strange, and the unusual.

There will be themed photo ops, 100 vendors to shop from, sideshow performances, and a kids art zone.

Visitors are encouraged to dress up in spooky attire and to enter into the costume contest.

The expo will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Ventura Fairgrounds.