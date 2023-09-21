2 arrested in drive-by attack at New Mexico baseball stadium that killed 11-year-old boy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque say two people have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting outside a baseball stadium that killed an 11-year-old boy and prompted New Mexico’s governor to issue a controversial gun ban. Police say the two men were arrested Thursday over the Sept. 6 shooting after an Albuquerque Isotopes game. Froylan Villegas was killed and his cousin, Tatiana Villegas, was left partially paralyzed. On Thursday, Albuquerque’s police chief said the two men had argued with people during the ball game and mistakenly opened fire on the truck carrying the boy and his family as it was leaving the parking lot because it closely resembled the truck of the intended targets.

