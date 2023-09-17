Minnesota man acquitted of killing 3 people, wounding 2 others in case that hinged on alibi defense

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A judge has acquitted a Minnesota man accused of killing three people and wounding two others in St. Paul in a case that hinged on an alibi defense. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Judge Kelly Olmstead on Friday found Antonio Dupree Wright not guilty on all charges. The 42-year-old Minneapolis man had waived a jury trial. Prosecutors had charged Wright with second-degree murder and attempted murder, alleging he was the masked man who shot the victims at a St. Paul duplex in September 2022. But the defense produced evidence showing that Wright was in Chicago at the time.

