Railyard explosion in Nebraska isn’t expected to create any lingering problems, authorities say

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska authorities don’t expect any lingering problems related to Thursday’s explosion of a railroad shipping container carrying an acid used to make explosives because the chemical largely burned off and any residue was contained. No one was hurt in the blast at Union Pacific’s massive railyard in North Platte and no structures were damaged. A precautionary evacuation of a one-mile area around the fire involved only a few farmsteads, and firefighters with expertise in dealing with hazardous materials were able to respond quickly. North Platte Fire Chief Dennis Thompson said Friday this was the best-case scenario for an incident like this because of the isolated location and prompt response.

