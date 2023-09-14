Fire shuts down Hwy 166 near Santa Maria

New Cuyama, Calif. -- Highway 166 remains closed Thursday night, following reports of a vehicle fire.

Around 6:40 p.m firefighters responded to a car fire, which later caused turned into vegetation fire.

CAL FIRE, Santa Barbara County Fire, and Los Padres National Forest firefighters are on site, and believe it's burned 20 acres so far.

It's currently moving towards brush, about 6 miles east of Rockfront Ranch on the south side of Highway 166.

Highway 166 is closed between Highway 101 in Santa Maria and Highway 33.

We'll bring you more updates, as they come into our newsroom.