Clashes resume between factions in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp

BEIRUT (AP) — Clashes have resumed in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp, with heavy gunfire and shelling wounding several people and prompting residents to flee Friday. Several days of street battles had broken out in Ein el-Hilweh between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement and Islamist groups after Fatah accused the Islamists of gunning down one of their military generals on July 30. Those street battles left at least 13 dead and dozens wounded, and forced hundreds to flee from their homes.

