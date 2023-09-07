Kimiko Hahn wins $100,000 award from Poetry Foundation for lifetime achievement

NEW YORK (AP) — Cornelius Eady, Toi Derricotte and Kimiko Hahn are among this year’s winners of awards from the Poetry Foundation, which announced some of poetry’s most lucrative prizes. Hahn, a faculty member of Queens College in New York City whose books include “The Unbearable Heart” and “Earshot,” won the $100,000 Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize for lifetime achievement. The foundation also announced that Derricotte and Eady had won its inaugural Pegasus Award for Service in Poetry, a $25,000 honor. Derricotte and Eady were cited for their leadership of Cave Canem, an organization that supports Black poets through a wide range of programs.

