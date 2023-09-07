Canada announces public inquiry into whether China, Russia and others interfered in elections

TORONTO (AP) — Canada has announced that a judge will lead a public inquiry into whether China, Russia and other countries interfered in Canadian federal elections in 2019 and 2021 that re-elected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says that Quebec Court of Appeal Justice Marie-Josée Hogue will lead the probe, and that opposition parties support the appointment. Opposition Conservative lawmakers have demanded a full public inquiry into alleged Chinese interference since reports surfaced earlier this year citing intelligence sources saying China worked to support the Liberals and defeat Conservative politicians considered unfriendly to Beijing. The opposition New Democrat party pushed to expand any inquiry to include Russia, Iran and India.

