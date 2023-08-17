Young Cardinals ready to take flight at Bishop Diego

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With just two seniors on varsity this year, there figures to be some growing pains for Bishop Diego High School football but the high expectations remain for a program that has had 10 winning seasons in the past 12 years.

One of those seniors is star Misa Paiau who will impact the game at running back and at linebacker.

He already has a scholarship offer from Cal Poly with more offers to likely come in a few weeks.

The other senior is 6'3, 280 pound lineman Tristan Fui who is one of three starters back on the offensive line.

6'2, 270 pound junior lineman Mays Pese will play NCAA Division 1 football in the future as has a few offers already.

Jesus Vargas is the other returning starter on the line which should keep the Cardinals successful running game chewing up the yards.

Sophomore quarterback Tua Rojas will direct the offense and he is a strong athlete having started some games last year for Bishop at safety.

The strength of the defense is at linebacking as junior Isaiah Kitt and sophomore Jason Lotu join Paiau to form a terrific unit.

The Cardinals open the season Saturday at 7pm when they host Foothill of Santa Ana at SBCC.