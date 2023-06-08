Biden picks longtime transportation official as acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has another acting leader at the controls. The White House said Thursday that President Joe Biden picked longtime government official Polly Trottenberg to run the FAA. She replaces another acting administrator, Billy Nolen, who announced in April that he would leave soon. Trottenberg held a high-ranking job in the Transportation Department in the Obama administration. Most recently, she has been deputy to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Before that, she headed the New York City Transportation Department and worked on Capitol Hill as a Senate staffer. The FAA has been without a permanent administrator for more than a year.

