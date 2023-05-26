Local comedy shows can be the answer to a bad day and help with wellness

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you day is going fine or it's been too stressful, laughter can be the extra boost to your overall well being that day.

Tuesday nights at the Blue Owl Restaurant in Santa Barbara there is an open mic comedy show.

Comedian Chris Williams hosts the free event with a welcome and says,

“if you get the courage to come up and do it, we love to have you, if you want to just hang in the audience we appreciate you too as well.”

Storytellers and inspiring, comedians are in the spotlight to offload jokes. The audience returns wtih a laugh if it hits them the right way or just distresses.

Williams said, "when you have that audience pick up on that thing and a comedian who understands what they are doing, you have a whole room laughing and that’s one of the best feelings and you get that community vibe.”

Getting up to at the show is supposed to be risk free and for some a form of therapy.

Paco Zamora is a comedian who is getting set for a show May 31 at the Maverick in Santa Ynez.

"You can find a funny in any situation, and that in itself will make you happier and those positive thoughts carry-on to a positive mental feeling.”

Courtnay Rainwater is a regular on the comedy circuit, talking about, among other things, her dating.

"I’m having a rough time lately. I’m not gonna lie to you. A lot of time I come up here with super high energy that’s not what’s happening tonight,” she said to open her set about her recent breakup.

At a recent show she also portrayed the roll of a TV weather person.

Eventually, the night reveals stories of relationships, quirky experiences, the life of the haves, and the have nots and it’s certainly not for the money

Williams said, "to make a living doing comedy is so hard it is so tough all the traveling, but there’s a bond. Who really wants to go in front of a bunch of people and bear their soul to make them laugh and sometimes fail to make them laugh but there really is a group.”

Laughter is medicine as they say and whether you’re on stage or off or if it’s a chuckle, or a belly laugh it can be a day changer.

Zamora said, "one of my favorite laughs in the room is when the entire room is laughing it takes a sigh and that’s what I know it hit the mark especially the ladies they have that one laugh, 'he-he-he'

- you did your job!”