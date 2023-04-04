Ukrainian soldier accused of killing civilian goes on trial

A Ukrainian soldier is on trial before a Russian military court on charges including murder and mistreatment of civilians. Anton Cherednik pleaded “partially guilty” as the proceedings began Tuesday in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. He is accused of stopping two men from Mariupol in March 2022, ordering them to lie on the ground and demanding that they say a phrase in Ukrainian, according to the Russian Investigative Committee. When one of them didn’t pronounce it correctly, the investigators say Cherednik killed him. The other victim escaped. Cherednik’s lawyer says his client changed his plea from guilty to partially guilty. The court plans to start questioning witnesses next week.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.