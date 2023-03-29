Skip to Content
Published 10:58 am

Butterfly Beach closure in Montecito lifted after mid-March sewage spill

John Palminteri

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has lifted the beach closure for Butterfly Beach in Montecito following a Mar. 16 sewage spill.

Despite the county ruling the water safe for recreational use, Santa Barbara public health officials still urge caution when coming into contact with storm runoff in the ocean ahead of forecasted rainfall.

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials warn coming into contact with untreated storm/rain water that flows through the drain system into bodies of water can cause mild to severe sickness.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department said the following in terms of remaining patient to enter the water.

"To minimize potential health risks, it is recommended that people do not swim, play or surf in the ocean and creeks for at least three days following a rain event. Beachgoers should also avoid areas near the outfall from drainpipes and creeks that enter the ocean following a rain event as storm water runoff may carry high levels of bacteria and pollutants."

Community members interested in learning more on water quality, treatment, and improvement can visit www.sbprojectcleanwater.org.

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

