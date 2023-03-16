Butterfly Beach closed due to sewage spill in Montecito

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has issued a beach closure for Butterfly Beach in Montecito due to a sewage spill from a broken sewer force main on Channel Drive.

Butterfly Beach will remain closed for recreational water use after 6,650 gallons of sewage was released as a result of the broken sewer main.

The broken pipe is currently being repaired and is not expected to release any additional sewage, according to Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services.

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials want to remind the community coming in contact with contaminated water can cause mild to severe sickness. Please follow all posted beach closure signs.