North Carolina student in good condition after hit by Tesla

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina teenager is in good condition after sustaining life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a Tesla. Tillman Mitchell had just exited a school bus and was walking across the street to his house when he was hit by a 2022 Tesla Model Y, according to the State Highway Patrol. The 17-year-old student at Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School was flown to WakeMed with life-threatening injuries Wednesday and was listed in good condition Friday morning. Authorities say the driver was Roanoke Rapids dentist Dr. Howard Gene Yee. Investigators are looking into whether the Tesla was in autopilot mode at the time of the crash.

