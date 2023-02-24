Skip to Content
Lompoc girls basketball win CIF-CS Division IV title as they edge Tulare Union 32-31

Lompoc wins CIF-CS D4 girls basketball title.

FRESNO, Calif. - Points were at a premium and Lompoc scored just enough to capture the CIF-Central Section Division IV girls basketball championship over Tulare Union 32-31.

The Braves survived a late foul as Tulare Union missed two free throws with 3 seconds left.

Kylee Garcia was named the Most Outstanding Player of the game after scoring 9 points with 4 assists.

Her basket with 1:10 remaining were the Braves final points of the game and it gave them a 32-29 lead.

Cierra Bailey led the Braves with 11 points.

Lompoc led 14-9 at halftime an 22-17 heading into the fourth quarter.

Lompoc is now 18-13 and will get ready for the CIF-State playoffs next week.

