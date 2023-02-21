State Park Lifeguards urging visitors not to enter waters along Carpinteria State Beach

CARPINTERIA, CALIF. - A hazard notice has been put out for visitors headed to Carpinteria State Beach.

State Park Lifeguards have issued the notice for an area upcoast of Carpinteria Creek along Carpinteria State Beach.

The notice advises beach visitors not to enter the ocean in this location.

Administrators with the Coastal Channel District said the hazard was caused by the recent January storm.

The storm deposited numerous submerged hazards in the surf zone.

Lifeguards are continuing to assess the area.