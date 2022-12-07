Showers to return late week…

Pleasant weather will prevail through Wednesday afternoon! While highs will be on the cooler side in the mid 50s, there will be plenty of sunshine.

Thursday afternoon and evening, there will be a slight chance of showers north of Point Conception as a weak trough pushes through. Any rainfall will generally be below a quarter of an inch.

A more significant upper level system will move into the region on Saturday and Sunday. Most communities will have a good chance of receiving a half inch to an inch of moisture. Higher elevations could see between one and two inches of rain by Sunday evening. Snow levels should generally be around seven thousand feet, however they will be falling with the passage of the front.

We can expect cooler and dryer weather for the first part of next week.